Five candidates are vying for seats on the Morrisville Food Co-op board.
Board of director positions are volunteer and filled by co-op member-owners for three-year terms. This year's candidates are Larry Gibs, Elaine Harvey, Cari Varner, Rachel Funk and Mark Andrews.
Candidates will be elected after the annual meeting, which takes place virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Details about the candidates and how to attend the meeting can be found at morrisvillecoop.com.
