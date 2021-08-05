Carol Lang-Godin is the new executive director of Lamoille Family Center in Morristown.
She started at the center in 2006 as an early interventionist in the children’s integrated services program, and by 2014 was managing all its early childhood programs.
Last year, Lang-Godin was honored by the board with the Scott Johnson Leadership Award for her leadership of both her programs and in the Lamoille Valley non-profit and education communities.
“Our choice of Carol validates our effort to grow leadership from within. We believe Carol sets an example for staff and for our state and local partners of someone who is serious about her work while at the same time maintaining good humor that is infectious to those around her,” said Marilyn May, chair of the Lamoille Family Center board.
Lang-Godin will fully assume her new responsibilities when a replacement for her is chosen and in place.
She will succeed Floyd Nease, who has served as executive director for the past three and a half years.
