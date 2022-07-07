Express care facility will open in Newport

Northern Counties Health Care and North Country Hospital will open a walk-in express health care facility in downtown Newport, 137 Main St., on July 11.
“After months of planning and work, we are thrilled that the Newport community will have a new option for convenient care, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Michael Costa, CEO of Northern Counties Health Care. “Community partnerships are key to improving life and access to care in the Northeast Kingdom. We are proud to partner with North Country Hospital to expand health care options in the region.”
The facility will provide an additional option for urgent non-emergency health care needs, and helps people connect to and establish relationships with regular primary care providers, he said.
More information can be found at northernexpresscare.org.
Northern Counties Health Care currently encompasses six community health centers, including a walk-in primary care location, three dental centers and a certified home health care and hospice division.
