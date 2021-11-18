Michael Stanley and Kate Gluckman are the new storekeepers of the Elmore Store, the Elmore Community Trust announced this week.
Gluckman, who grew up in Morrisville, is familiar with Elmore and the important role the store holds for the community.
For the last eight years the couple has lived in the Mississippi Delta. Stanley worked as a faculty member at Delta State University teaching sculpture and furniture design while Gluckman worked at educational nonprofits and co-founded a small bagel bakery, Big River Bagels.
In partnership with the trust, Stanley and Gluckman hope to build on the legacy of Kathy and Warren Miller, longtime owners who partnered with the nonprofit trust to ensure the store could continue to serve the community of Elmore.
“We are going to build slowly and purposefully,” Gluckman and Stanley said on a social media post, “making sure to always understand what the community needs and wants.”
Warren Miller died in August 2020. Kathy will remain at the store through the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.