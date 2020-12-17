The Morrisville Alliance for Culture and Commerce is creating a strategic plan for the next five years and wants your input.
Here is a partial list of projects the group’s board put together and the alliance would love to get the public’s input.
• A beautification program, including banners, bridge flower boxes and village flower boxes.
• A lighting system that brings style and light to the downtown.
• To work with social services in support of people who are unsheltered and defining the alliance’s role.
• To develop a plan with local businesses to address their needs and interests, to include a handbook of all the businesses in operation, video stories of local business people, and to plant more flowering trees in the downtown.
• To highlight the art and food of people from other cultures.
• More cooperative arrangement for the flower planters and barrels. Adopt a barrel or planter and be responsible for planting, watering, grooming and clean up, creatively.
• Create a real partnership with River Arts to encourage more art in the community, especially downtown.
• Rework municipal parking lot to provide a defined pedestrian access to food coop, River Arts and the other buildings on Pleasant Street.
• Include a defined walk and landscaping to tie Portland and Pleasant streets.
• Decorate businesses for Christmas, adopt a corner. Fill the blank area near post office with solar lighting.
• Permanent benches around town.
• Getting downtown and uptown linked and more involved with each other.
• Exterior sculptures around town.
• Adding a water feature to the downtown.
• Develop a riverside park (Clark Park).
• Develop a restaurant or other business in the building beside the falls.
• Continuation of black pole street lighting down Main and Bridge streets.
• Define a walking connector to the Northgate Plaza, including trees, lighting, benches and sculptures to connect downtown and the Plaza.
• Bury overhead electrical wires underground.
• Develop a communication strategy that highlights the work of MACC
• Public art projects, particularly interactive and art produced by the community.
Morrisville Alliance for Culture and Commerce is also looking for board members. Interested in vibrancy of downtown? Let us know if you’re interested.
Send our ideas at our website, maccvt.org or email Tricia Follert at maccdirector@gmail.com.
