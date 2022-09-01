A new doctor and dentist have joined Northern Counties Health Care in Hardwick.
Dr. Pamela Martin joins Northern Counties Dental Center while Dr. Chloe Tartaglia is joining the Hardwick Area Health Center.
“Dr. Martin and Dr. Tartaglia have both jumped right in as new members of our team,” Chris Towne, chief strategy officer for Northern Counties, said. “They are increasing access for dental and primary care in the Hardwick area.”
Martin earned her bachelor’s degree at Florida State University in Tallahassee and a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry at Florida State University in Gainesville. While there, she was recognized with the L.D. Pankey Scholarship Award for professional excellence in prosthodontics and periodontology.
Prosthodontics is the specialty of repairing natural teeth and replacing missing teeth and periodontics focuses specifically on the supporting structure of teeth and the diseases that affect them.
Martin has 14 years of clinical experience, including nine years in community health centers.
“I am thrilled to now be a part of a practice where dental is integrated and part of a whole-person approach to care. It’s my professional goal to increase access to dental care for the people of the Northeast Kingdom.”
Martin will be accepting new patients later this fall.
Tartaglia is board certified in family medicine. She received her bachelor’s degree from Naropa University, her Doctor of Medicine from Medical College of Wisconsin. Her residency was at the University of Hawaii on O’ahu.
Prior to her medical training, she worked as a birth doula, a death doula and as a yoga and meditation instructor. She is returning to full-spectrum primary care after seven years of practicing geriatrics and end of life care.
“My experiences have brought into sharp focus the importance of providing nurturing support for patients, their families, and their care providers,” said Tartaglia. “I take a person-centered approach and I encourage patients and their families to collaboratively engage in their health and well-being. I am excited to be part of the Hardwick team, where this approach is at the core of their work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.