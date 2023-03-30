Energize Vermont, a non-profit energy education and advocacy organization, has awarded a grant award to the Craftsbury Energy Committee to support the town’s WindowDressers program.
The grant will support WindowDressers workshops for lower-income households. At the workshops, community volunteers assemble custom-fit plastic film inserts stretched over wooden frames for use in area homes.
Town energy committee volunteers solicit orders for window inserts and recruit and train volunteer participants. The inserts work like storm windows but are much less expensive and far easier to install and remove. Window inserts improve the comfort of homes, reduce heating costs and can reduce carbon footprints.
“These inserts help in more ways than one because everyone feels the warmth when we gather neighbors to build them together,” said Alan Turnbull of the Craftsbury committee.
WindowDressers has conducted hundreds of workshops in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. The workshops have engaged thousands of community volunteers and produced over 48,000 window inserts, with 25 to 30 percent of those supplied to low-income households without cost.
