Energize Vermont, a non-profit energy education and advocacy organization, has awarded a grant award to the Craftsbury Energy Committee to support the town’s WindowDressers program.

The grant will support WindowDressers workshops for lower-income households. At the workshops, community volunteers assemble custom-fit plastic film inserts stretched over wooden frames for use in area homes.

