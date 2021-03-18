The Craftsbury pop-up food pantry is now Craftsbury Food Share, a satellite of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry.
Every Thursday, Craftsbury families who are food insecure go to the basement of the Church on the Common where they are provided with a box of fresh veggies, dairy products, meat and canned and dry goods. Volunteers deliver food to those who are homebound.
A pop-up food pantry began in March 2020 at Pete’s Greens Farmstand, when newly enacted COVID restrictions put many residents out of work. Local business leaders and the newly formed Craftsbury Neighbor to Neighbor Task Force were committed to the goal of making sure no one in Craftsbury went hungry. Funds were quickly raised, totaling over $24,000 to date.
Partnerships with local farms were put in place with many farms donating produce, cheese, meat and more. The Craftsbury General Store took care of ordering canned and dry goods and filling in what could not be obtained locally. A crew of volunteers broke down big bags of rice, flour and oatmeal.
Others found storage space, made sure a variety of food options were available, and set up and took down the pantry each week.
In May, when the farmstand opened for business, the pantry moved to the church, which has agreed to host the pantry for the foreseeable future.
Up to 90 families are now served, most of whom are Craftsbury residents. It has become clear that, not only has the need continued, but that food insecurity existed within the community prior to the pandemic and had not been adequately addressed.
Last fall, the decision was made to transition the pop-up pantry into a satellite of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry.
Now, the pop-up pantry is called Craftsbury Food Share.
Hardwick Area Food Pantry offers stability, support and resources to local efforts, and is part of the Vermont Foodbank network, which allows access to food and other resources for free or at greatly reduced prices. Craftsbury will maintain its local flavor and continue to partner with farms and businesses, and donations can be directed to Craftsbury.
For more information, contact Craftsbury Neighbor to Neighbor, Kris Coville, 802-586-8022 or mama.kris.coville@gmail.com.
