Lamoille County is holding a virtual COVID-19 recovery forum, Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Local Solutions and Community Action Team hopes to connect with others to:
• Share challenges and ideas for community recovery and resilience for the coming fall and winter months;
• Connect to others working to build long-term community and economic resilience; and
• Meet with a team of state, federal, business and non-profit leaders who will share recovery strategies from across the state and ideas for resources and support.
Registration is required: vtrural.org/recovery/lamoille. Once registered, you will receive instructions to join via computer, mobile device or phone. For assistance with registration contact: info@vtrural.org or 802-223-6091.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
