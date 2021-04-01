Copley Hospital’s radiology department has been re-accredited in nuclear medicine by the American College of Radiology for three years.
It’s an accreditation Copley has maintained since 2015.
“In the field of nuclear medicine, accreditation means that Copley meets and is held to the highest nuclear medicine standards in the industry. To earn accreditation, the American College of Radiology reviews a wide range of images for clarity and quality, as well as inspects the machine to make sure it is operating at a high standard,” said director Mariann Sjolander.
Nuclear medicine is a branch of diagnostic imaging that uses a very small amount of radioactive material that is injected to examine organ function and structure.
In addition to reviewing quality imaging, compliance records and preventative maintenance, the college reviews the skill of the technologist.
“Hannah Paradee has been with the department for seven years, she is our lead nuclear medicine technologist. We recognize her skill and dedication in ensuring we maintain this accreditation,” said Sjolander.
In addition to nuclear medicine, Copley is accredited in mammography and computed tomography, or CT scanning. The department also provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), bone density testing, ultrasound, low-dose CT scans for lung cancer screening, and X-rays.
Most of Copley’s technologists hold multiple credentials and regularly exceed the accepted standards for annual training and continuing education.
