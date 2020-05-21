Copley Hospital has reopened its sleep disorders clinic.
“We are happy to have worked out a contract with Roslinde Collins-Gibbard, M.D., to bring this important service back to our community,” said Vera Jones, the hospital’s chief operating officer.
Copley’s Sleep Clinic uses state-of-the-art digital monitoring equipment to obtain the highest-quality data to evaluate a sleep disorder.
Collins-Gibbard will be the sleep medicine specialist and Mandy Poginy, a nurse practitioner, will be clinical provider. Collins-Gibbard will interpret the data and make treatment recommendation; Poginy, who will be on-site, will meet with patients, assess conditions, and decide if an overnight sleep study is necessary. For some patients, issues can be managed through behavioral therapy, changes in daily habits or work schedules, medications, or with equipment such as a nasal mask to relieve snoring and support airway obstruction.
Collins-Gibbard received her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts and completed internship and residency at Boston University Hospital, Boston City Hospital, and Boston Veterans Administration Hospital. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from UMass-Amherst and has been part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock team since 2016.
Poginy earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner from St. Joseph’s College of Maine. She is a family nurse practitioner at Northern Counties Health Care in Island Pond.
Information; copleyvt.org or 802-888-8388.