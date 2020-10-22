There’s a new podiatrist in town. Dr. Ciara Hollister has joined Copley Hospital’s Mansfield Orthopaedic team.
Most recently, Hollister worked at Central Vermont Medical Center.
Copley performs about 1,300 foot care procedures annually through its rehabilitation services.
“Foot health is an essential service. Dr. Hollister is an experienced provider and brings a level of skill to Copley’s foot care program that will benefit our patients. We’re happy she chose to be part of our dedicated team and help our patient’s better care for their feet,” said John Macy, orthopedic surgeon and chief of orthopedics.
Hollister will see patients at Copley Hospital’s Rehabilitation clinic, 528 Washington Highway, starting Nov. 2.
