Scheduling blood work is now available at Copley Hospital.
The hospital laboratory scheduling service is available, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
“Often, patients arrive to the lab and we do not have an order on file. Scheduling an appointment ensures we have that order as well as remind patients of any special preparations,” said Amy Shopland, director of laboratory services.
Walk-ins will be accommodated, she said.
The lab is still open on Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, but for scheduled appointments only.
