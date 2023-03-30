Dr. Anne O’Connor has joined Copley Hospital as medical director of the emergency department.
She replaces Dr. Liam Gannon who, after holding the position for many years, has decided to step down.
Since 2016, O’Connor was an attending physician in emergency medicine and pediatric emergency medicine at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
O’Connor received her medical degree in 2010 from the University of Minnesota Medical School. She completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of North Carolina and fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md.
She is board-certified in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine as well as board-certified in pediatric emergency medicine through the American Board of Pediatric Emergency Medicine.
“Although I have worked in academic medicine for the entirety of my career, I have always loved community practice. My experience with community hospitals includes Cottage Hospital and Alice Peck Day Hospital,” O’Connor said. “One of the first things that struck me when I visited Copley was the connection of the hospital and community.”
O’Connor will be working closely with the entire medical staff in continuing the improvement efforts in the emergency department.
“Emergency departments in particular face many challenges, from staffing to staff burnout. Copley is no exception. I look forward to working through these challenges while ensuring our patients continue to receive the highest quality of care,” said O’Connor, who lives in Underhill.
