Copley Hospital’s cardiology services are moving to a new location in a newly expanded space in the health center building.
The new location, which is effective Tuesday, Aug. 30, is on the first floor of building A in the health center building and provides roadside drop off and pickup in addition to nearby parking, said practice coordinator Ella Barry.
The renovated space has a patient and family area and includes large exam and procedural rooms. Barry noted that neurology and general surgery patients will continue to be seen in the multi-specialty clinic in the hospital.
Cardiologist Adam Kunin and nurse practitioner Nadia Fletcher, and their team, provide routine cardiology care that includes heart disease prevention, diagnosis and management, diagnostic echocardiograms and nuclear stress testing.
Outpatient cardiac testing such as nuclear and exercise stress tests will still be performed in the hospital.
For more information on cardiology care at the hospital, go to copleyvt.org/cardiology.
