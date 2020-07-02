Copley Hospital Laboratory has achieved continued accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) following an onsite inspection.
Copley is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. Last year, the lab provided 328,599 tests.
“As Copley’s Laboratory medical director, I am very fortunate to work with an outstanding staff in a CAP accredited lab. The CAP program for laboratory accreditation is a vigorous process with requirements that go above and beyond that of other hospital accreditation organizations,” said Armando Ciampa, M.D.
Amy Shopland, Copley’s director of laboratory services, said the inspection is designed to ensure all laboratory patients are receiving the highest standard of care.
“The inspectors review records and the quality control of procedures for the preceding two years, as well as staff qualifications, skill of the technician, and knowledge of the interpreting physicians, equipment, facilities, safety programs and records, types of methods of quality control and the overall management of the laboratory,” she said.
Inspectors look at more than 4,000 items during their inspection.
Services available at Copley’s laboratory include blood bank, chemistry, hematology, immunology, microbiology and pathology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.