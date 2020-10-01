Copley Hospital’s lab is now open on Saturday for outpatient appointments.
Patients are encouraged to call in advance of Saturday to schedule an outpatient appointment. Arrive 15 minutes prior to your lab draw, no earlier, as this will allow time for COVID screening, necessary for entering the hospital, and registration.
Make sure to wear a mask at all times while in the hospital.
