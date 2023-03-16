Samantha Diaz has joined Copley Hospital as manager of volunteer services.
Diaz was practice supervisor at University of Vermont Medical Center’s Berlin Family Medicine; medical oncology practice supervisor at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Breast Cancer Center in New York City; and most recently manager of guest and volunteer services at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
With the addition of this new manager-level position, Copley plans to rebuild and reinvigorate its existing network of community volunteers, many of whom had to be put on leave or reduced hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have a genuine respect and enthusiasm for this small community, its history and its members,” Diaz said. “Copley will afford me the opportunity to get to know volunteers on a deeper level, how they can best serve patients and families, and how our hospital can better serve its own community.”
While at the medical center in Burlington, Diaz provided leadership and management to over 85 people, including the medical center’s COVID-19 screening staff, as well as recruitment and retention of 125 on-site volunteers. She also managed the center’s COVID-19 operations and screening processes at all campus and satellite locations.
“What drew me to Copley was the opportunity to get to know each department and the specific skill sets they need, and then match those needs to Volunteers’ interests and expertise,” Diaz said. “The Morrisville-Stowe area is filled with people who’ve excelled in business, agriculture, finance and other fields, and those are all skills we can really use here at the hospital.”
Diaz is meeting with hospital departments, clinics and practices to determine where, when and how best to bring volunteers on board. Community members wishing to return as volunteers or contribute their knowledge and expertise are encouraged to contact her at sdiaz@chsi.org.
Diaz lives in Waterbury. She serves on the community restorative panel for Washington County’s Diversion program, and enjoys tennis, equestrian sports, loves learning and reading about Vermont history, and she is a Stowe Tango Music festival enthusiast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.