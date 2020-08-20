Avril Cochran, EdD, RN, is the new vice president of operations at Copley Hospital.
No stranger to Copley, Avril’s history spans 31 years (1980-2011), working in a number of patient care departments and positions. Her earlier tenure included inpatient and emergency room patient care, overseeing the infection control/risk management department, and director of nursing.
“We received tremendous interest in the position and, in the end, are happy to have filled it with someone who has such a diverse background and a familiarity with Copley and our community,” said Copley Hospital CEO Joe Woodin. “Avril’s extensive background in hospital and healthcare operations makes her the best fit for our community hospital.”
Cochran has been meeting with staff and each department manager and touring the facility.
In 2011, Avril left Copley with a focus on quality and safety, joining Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care as quality improvement and patient safety specialist. Until recently, and for the past seven years, she has served as director of quality and safety and vice president of patient care services at North Country Hospital.
Cochran will oversee a number of departments, including facilities and security, radiology, rehabilitation services, laboratory, sleep disorders clinic, tele-medicine services, nutritional services and environmental services, and Copley Terrace and Copley Woodlands.
“It’s exciting to be back at Copley,” said Cochran. “ I look forward to the challenges the position brings but, more importantly, to working and growing with the team. I’ve always had a soft spot for Copley, as it has always been my community hospital, and am happy to be back.”
Outside of work, Cochran and her husband Nathan own and operate The Great Outdoors, with locations in Morrisville, Newport and Enosburg.
She is also an ordained minister and, when time permits, performs weddings, baptisms and other religious services. She served as the interim minister for several area churches and currently serves as the pastor for the Irasburg United Church.
