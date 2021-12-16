Curtis Kerbs has joined Copley Hospital’s senior management team as vice president of information technology and chief information officer.
“Curtis brings vast knowledge of information technology, strategic planning and leadership to our community hospital,” CEO Joe Woodin said. “His entire working career has been in the health care industry, most recently from Maine Health Systems.”
For the past nine years, Kerbs served as senior director of information services and regional chief information officer for two of Maine Health System hospitals: Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., and Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine. In addition to strategic and tactical planning of the information technology systems, he managed the hospital’s electronic medical record and financial systems technical infrastructure.
Prior to his work at Maine Health System, for 14 years he served as director of information systems and later as chief information officer and vice president of information systems at Central Vermont Medical Center positions in Central Vermont.
Kerbs earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science at Southern Adventist University and his master’s in internet engineering at Marlboro College. He is a member of Healthcare Executive Network and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.
“It’s great to be back in Vermont,” he said. “Copley has such a special reputation as a caring, patient-centered organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves. I’m thrilled to be a member of this team of professionals.”
Kerbs and his wife live in Eden. He looks forward to hitting the slopes this winter, as he is an avid snowboarder, and exploring new trails this summer on his mountain bike.
