Stephanie LaBarron is the new vice president of ambulatory and provider services at Copley Hospital.
LaBarron has more than 16 years of experience in various health-care fields.
Since arriving at Copley, she has quickly acclimated herself with the facility, learning specifics about each department and their operations.
“Stephanie is a native Vermonter, who brings a high energy, data-driven, progressive style of leadership to Copley,” said Copley Hospital CEO Joe Woodin.
Prior to Copley, LaBarron worked in various management roles at North Country Health Systems in Newport, serving most recently as director of North Country surgical associates, in urology and cardio services and as a performance improvement coach. As director, she successfully led the development of two new specialty clinics, implemented new programs and procedures to improve services, operations and efficiency.
In her new role, she will oversee surgical services, outpatient services, oncology/infusion, anesthesia, Mansfield Orthopaedics, the multi-specialty clinic (cardiology and general surgery), and all Copley Hospital providers, both employees and contracted staff.
LaBarron received her associate’s degree in liberal arts with a focus on information technology and health sciences from Community College of Vermont, followed by a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Champlain College. In 2016, she earned her master’s of business administration with a focus on healthcare administration from Southern New Hampshire University. She also has extensive project management training and experience.
“The staff truly love what they do, caring for their patients and the community. On my first visit to Copley, I witnessed numerous incidents of staff going above and beyond to assist patients. These acts of kindness provide patients with a sense of much-needed comfort. I look forward to learning, working and growing with this dedicated team,” said LaBarron.
LaBarron and her partner, Nick, own and operate Maple Hill Farm in Barton. In addition to Vermont maple syrup and honey, they make and sell wreaths, and sell Christmas trees and wholesale spices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.