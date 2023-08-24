Mansfield Orthopaedics

Drawings of the proposed Mansfield Orthopaedics offices by Scott + Partners Architecture of Essex Junction.

 Courtesy photo

Mounting development costs to build a new ambulance station and medical offices along Route 100 in Waterbury Center have Waterbury Ambulance Service leaders eyeing a new site downtown and Copley Hospital officials asking the state to revise its project approval.

In the case of the ambulance service, construction plans are on hold while the building committee looks into a Demeritt Place site for its “station creation” project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.