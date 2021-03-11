Copley Hospital recently rolled out a new process for patients and visitors checking in after-hours.
Between 1-5 a.m., patients to the emergency department or family members of a comfort-care patient should go in the main entrance and use the intercom to speak with a staff member.
“The first set of doors into our vestibule are automatic, allowing patients and visitors to enter. Upon entering, signage provides instructions on using the camera/intercom to speak with a member of our staff,” said Mark Sutton, director of facilities, safety and security.
Sutton noted that in addition to the camera/intercom unit, other security cameras on the exterior of the hospital allow staff to observe approaching activity, allowing for quick care when necessary.
The new after-hours procedure is an ongoing effort to improve safety for patients, staff and visitors.
