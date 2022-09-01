Dr. Sarah Waterman has joined the medical staff at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Waterman joins Drs. Donald Dupuis and Courtney Olmsted in general surgery service.
“Dr. Waterman is not only clinically excellent, but being a multi-generational Vermonter, she brings a deep understanding of, and commitment to, our community,” the two surgeons wrote in a press release.
Waterman grew up in East Montpelier. Her great-great-great grandfather settled on a farm in the early 1800s between what later became Mud City in Morrisville and Hyde Park. She attended college at the State University of New York at Albany, and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in public policy in 2005.
In 2009, she was awarded a Master of Public Administration in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She graduated from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 2017 and recently completed her surgical training residency at the Mountain Area Health Education Center and Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.
Waterman has long been committed to helping others. After college, she was on the ground assisting in the recovery effort on the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. She founded vtresponse.com, a website to connect volunteers to those in need in Vermont after Tropical Storm Irene.
She and her husband, Dr. William Manning, an emergency room doctor at North Country Hospital, and their two sons, Oliver and Henry, live in Morrisville.
