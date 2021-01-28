Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley is now Lamoille Health Partners.
Along with the name change, leaders unveiled a new logo and reinforced the organization’s mission to provide health care for everyone.
“We are thrilled to announce our new brand,” said Stuart May, CEO for Lamoille Health Partners, the only federally qualified health center in the county. “Our organization has evolved over the years to include a comprehensive suite of health services uniquely designed to support the needs of this community. Updating our brand to reflect who we are today just made perfect sense.”
The new brand identity reinforces the organization’s commitment to the local area through health services that enable residents to healthier lives.
“We believe everyone deserves access to the very best health care,” said May. “We also believe in strong partnerships with our patients, community partners and each other. Our new brand emphasizes those aspects of our organization, while reinforcing our dedication to this community and highlighting the variety of health care services we offer.”
Lamoille Health Partners provides services in Morrisville and Stowe, including family medicine (Morrisville and Stowe), pediatrics (Morrisville), family dentistry (Morrisville), behavioral health and wellness (Morrisville), and neurology (Morrisville).
The organization also operates a pharmacy providing home delivery of medications and employs a community health team that helps patients navigate the health care system, utilize community services, find affordable prescriptions and manage chronic medical conditions.
Additionally, a medication assisted treatment team provides programs and support for individuals struggling with substance use.
May says the organizational rebranding will roll out over the next several months with a new website on the horizon, updated building signage at each of its locations, and more. Each of the practice names are also being updated to make them more consistent with the Lamoille Health Partners brand and to be easier for patients and the community to identify.
“Our name change is being applied to all of our practice areas, as well,” said May. “We are a multi-specialty health provider and it’s important that we reflect that in the way we refer to our service offerings.”
Updates to signage at each location will be made over the next several months, with completion expected by mid-year.
Lamoille Health Partners (Former Name > New Name)
- Appleseed Pediatrics > Lamoille Health Pediatrics
- Behavioral Health & Wellness > Lamoille Health Behavioral Health & Wellness
- Community Dental Clinic > Lamoille Health Family Dentistry
- Community Health Team > Lamoille Health Community Health Team
- Morrisville Family Health Care > Lamoille Health Family Medicine, Morrisville
- Neurology Clinic > Lamoille Health Neurology
- Stowe Family Practice > Lamoille Health Family Medicine, Stowe
