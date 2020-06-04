Stuart May has been promoted to CEO of Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley.
May had been the organization’s chief financial officer since February 2019 and has been acting chief executive officer for the past three months.
Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley is a federally qualified organization that operates more than half a dozen health practices across the county, providing accessible health care to residents.
“I am grateful to the Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley Board for allowing me to continue to be a part of this wonderful organization,” May said.
May has experience operating public and private health care systems across the Northeast and intends to focus on quality and availability of services that Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley provides.
Peter Anderson, board chairman, praised May’s deep background in health care finance, operations and growth, and his collaborative style and community-first approach.
The organization’s practices are Appleseed Pediatrics, Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Community Dental Clinic, Community Health Team, Morrisville Family Health Center, Neurology Clinic, Stowe Family Practice and Community Health Pharmacy.