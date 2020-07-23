Vermonters have a new pathway to career opportunities in manufacturing in Lamoille County: Community College of Vermont is partnering with Manufacturing Solutions Inc. of Morrisville and ETS Staffing Agency to offer a new certified production technician program this fall.
The program will build on efforts to establish a skilled talent pipeline and help MSI address growing production needs at its Morrisville facility. Participants can earn while they learn by working at MSI through ETS and attending the training at the same time.
The partnership “has the potential to benefit workers and boost the regional economy in Lamoille County,” said Michael Keogh, director of business engagement at Community College of Vermont. “We have found that public-private collaborations like this one can help companies continue to thrive while creating opportunities for Vermonters.”
The certified production technician program equips students of all ages with in-demand technical skills and an industry-recognized credential in the manufacturing sector. The program consists of four certificate modules: safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production, and maintenance awareness, with green production as an optional fifth module.
People can learn more about the program during a virtual open house on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. Registration is required at admissions.ccv.edu/register/msi. The program starts in December. Information: Tyler Davis at 802-540-8371 or tdavis@etsjobs.com.
