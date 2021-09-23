Mary Brodsky joins Community College of Vermont as its first executive director of human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Having grown up in the Northeast Kingdom, I am deeply committed to Vermont and supporting local communities,” Brodsky said. “I’m thrilled to join Community College of Vermont and to help create a culture of belonging for students, faculty and staff from all cultures and backgrounds.”
Brodsky currently serves as associate chief human resource officer at the University of Vermont. Prior to that, she was acting director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s employee relations division.
She also held positions within the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, working in Congressional and public affairs, equal employment opportunity, and labor and employee relations.
She was appointed by governors James Douglas and Peter Shumlin to serve as a member of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, a post she held for nine years.
Brodsky will step into her new role beginning Monday, Oct. 4.
