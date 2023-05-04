Miranda Orso of Morristown has joined Hyberbaric Vermont as its new communications associate.
Orso has a degree in journalism from Penn State University and comes to the company with a love for writing, a deep love of helping others and a commitment to increasing awareness about the therapeutic value of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Orso enjoys exploring Vermont with her young daughter and using her investigative skills to learn more about her new hobby of birding and spending time caring for an assortment of temperamental houseplants.
Founded in 2017, Hyperbaric Vermont is a nonprofit with a mission to raise awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and ensure the treatment is readily available and affordable for Vermonters who need it. They offer provider training and affordable hyperbaric oxygen therapy at treatment centers in South Burlington, Montpelier and at affiliated treatment centers in East Hardwick, Brattleboro, Middlebury and West Lebanon, N.H.
