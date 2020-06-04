The Clarina Howard Nichols Center is looking for new board members from towns across Lamoille County.
Board members help guide Clarina in achieving its mission to provide shelter, advocacy and support to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and to lead preventive education programs throughout Lamoille County.
Clarina, founded in 1981, works to effect social change through increased public awareness of issues related to domestic and sexual violence. The organization is based in Morrisville.
Information: clarina.org or Sarah Henshaw at telicash@yahoo.com. Its hotline number is 888-5256.