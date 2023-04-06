Linda Anderson is the new family and community support services director at Capstone Community where she will work to grow programs that advance the basic needs of low-income Vermonters through home heating and utility assistance, housing counseling and homelessness prevention.
Anderson has worked in administrative roles for the last 21 years, starting out as the town clerk and treasurer for the town of Hancock. She then moved to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont and has held multiple positions at Capstone for the last 11 years.
