Though Jeffersonville already sits over 1,000 feet above sea level, there’s a new business in town looking to offer residents and tourists alike the opportunity to get a little higher.
Cambridge Cannabis has announced itself in the gray cube of a commercial building on Church Street ahead of October, the magic date when retail cannabis shops across Vermont can begin the sale of edibles, tinctures and old-fashioned smokable marijuana to anyone over the age of 21.
Though a handful of corporately owned businesses that already provided medical cannabis in Vermont began to sell their product in May, partners Rusty Kenney and Christopher Preston are preparing to get in on the ground floor of cannabis sales in Cambridge and Lamoille County.
Preston, a real estate investor and broker, was already well positioned to make the move, but didn’t aggressively advocate for the town to approve retail cannabis at the March Town Meeting.
In his capacity as a town officer, he reported to the Cambridge Selectboard last November after conversations with the Lamoille County Planning Commission and substance education non-profit Healthy Lamoille Valley with a recommendation that the town form a working group to gauge community interest in allowing retail cannabis.
Though the selectboard signaled a desire to wait a year before putting the question before voters, another Cambridge resident, Mark Schwartz, got together a petition and forced the question onto the ballot at town meeting where it was resoundingly approved. Schwartz, for his part, now has a licensed indoor cultivator operation under the name Valley Organics that has begun operating in Jeffersonville.
“I'm glad the petition was put together, and I think the community certainly deserved an opportunity to have a voice,” Preston said.
Kenney also planned to take the year off and see how the cannabis landscape developed, but once corralled by Preston, he jumped into action. With experience in traditional retail developed at shops like Sunglass Hut and a lot of hands-on product research and development in Vermont’s long-running unsanctioned cannabis market, he plans to oversee the shop’s day-to-day operations.
The lean and lanky Preston with his clean-cut style makes for a striking figure next to Kenney, who has hair the color of his first name and a stocky build and moves with the animation common to life-long salesmen.
Though Preston has admittedly partaken in cannabis since he was a teenager and has provided investment capital and prime real estate for their operation, it’s clear in conversation that Kenney is the one who will be pitching the product, with a grand vision for what the shop should be.
“This should be a showcase of products that have been available in Vermont, just in a different market, for years. We have such great craftsmanship here,” he said, “So much love goes into the products that people in Vermont make, it’s only fair to showcase the best of everybody.”
Preston already owned the commercial property on Church Street with his wife, who operated the Swish clothing boutique alongside her mother.
Over the summer, Preston and Kenney have held barbecues on the property and invited the curious to ask questions about the business. From this experience, Kenney said, he expects his regular customers will mostly be women over the age of 55 looking for low-dosage edibles to help them sleep or treat chronic pain.
If Kenney has his way, Cambridge Cannabis will be a veritable cornucopia of marijuana strains, THC-infused edibles and adjacent products like glassware and dab rigs. Sweets like low-dosage gummy bears, candy bars and cookies that make up typical edibles will be on offer, but so will more savory, full-meal options infused with mind-altering chemicals like meatloaf or mozzarella sticks.
Both Preston and Kenney want more than to be early players in a potentially lucrative new market; they want to be cannabis ambassadors in the community.
The “budtenders” behind their counters will help connect people with the desired effect or experience customers hope to find and hopefully prevent those new to cannabis from overdoing it on their first go.
Visitors will be directed to satiate their munchies at local restaurants and grocery stores and those without an appropriate space in which to ingest cannabis, which can’t currently be consumed in public spaces in Vermont, will be advised on private clubs or other safe spaces in which to partake. A spokesperson for Smugglers’ Notch Resort did not respond to a request to clarify whether guests would be allowed to consume cannabis on its premises.
“One thing that we’re going to also try to do is give back to the local community, hopefully helping other small businesses and acting as concierge for the community,” Preston said.
Partnerships
A grow operation — Cambridge Cannabis is still waiting for its license — is planned for Cambridge village, which allows the pair to grow their own product. Kenney, though, is particularly enthusiastic about reaching out and working with all the growers they can find, including Schwartz’s Valley Organics.
If the licenses already awarded in Lamoille County and the state, even in towns that haven’t approved retail cannabis, are any indication, they’ll have plenty of producers to choose from. Indoor operations like VT Green Castle in Johnson have been licensed alongside outdoor operations like Kodiac’s Treasure in Hyde Park, Ripple Communications in Jeffersonville, Life Arises Farm in Wolcott, 45 North Nurseries in Stowe and First Light Flowers in Greensboro.
Between their retail and grow operations, Cambridge Cannabis hopes to bring 11 good-paying jobs to Cambridge with training, Kenney pointed out, that will allow them to gain expertise that will serve them in this new industry.
Along with a concern that all these newly licensed grow operations may not have enough product grown to meet demand come October, Preston and Kenney are also concerned about a bottleneck in testing. All products must be tested to ensure the advertised amount of THC, CBD and other compounds is accurate, so they must be sent to testing facilities before they can be sold. Vermont only had one such facility before it began issuing licenses in May and has since only licensed one additional facility.
Still, the mood is full speed ahead at Cambridge Cannabis. The store will open its doors on Aug. 19 — just in time for the Brewster Ridge Open, the annual frisbee golf tournament — but will only have paraphernalia and other non-psychoactive products until they can legally sell them in October.
