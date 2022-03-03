Codie Lowney has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman in Burlington as an agent.
A resident of Cambridge, Lowney brings real estate experience, management skills, and creativity to her role working with buyers and sellers.
Growing up in the Barre-Montpelier area, Lowney graduated from Northern Vermont University in Johnson with a degree in outdoor education, psychology and sociology. After graduation, she moved to Bozeman, Mont., working in child care and as a ski instructor, while she explored and experienced Big Sky country.
After returning to Vermont, Lowney worked for several years caring for children as an art teacher for home-schooled children, providing one-on-one instruction, and as a behavioral interventionist for an area non-profit.
Lowney and her husband, Chris, a lead carpenter with Lewis Creek Builders, live in Cambridge with their dog, Mason.
More at codielowney.com.
