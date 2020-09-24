Vermont is distributing $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding for Restart Vermont Technical Assistance.
This funding supports businesses affected by the economic downturn due to COVID-19. The funding, allocated by the Vermont General Assembly in Act 137, leverages existing statewide and regional assets to reach a broad range of companies in every sector and region.
Regional development corporations in Vermont were among five organizations selected to implement Restart programming.
The program, Restart Vermont Technical Assistance, will leverage a regional and statewide network of for-profit and non-profit technical assistance providers to help small businesses. Each development corporation in the state will deploy a recovery navigator to work one-on-one with businesses and determine the best form of technical assistance to help each business on its path to recovery.
The cost of the work will be covered by the grant. The program is expected to assist over 250 businesses with grants averaging $3,000.
In Lamoille County, the program will be administered by the Lamoille Economic Development Corporation. Businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to receive technical assistance and businesses that can provide technical assistance should register to participate in the program at vermonteconomicdevelopment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.