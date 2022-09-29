Lamoille County business owners and employees can hone their business skills attending in-person workshop trainings this fall, in marketing, leadership and organization.
Lamoille Economic Development Corporation and Lamoille Chamber of Commerce, along with Vermont Small Business Development Center have developed a series of workshops led by area professionals, held in-person at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, Route 15, Hyde Park.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-noon, the focus will be on “Leadership Training for an Efficient and Effective Staff.” The workshop will address continued improvement of an organization’s management systems and processes to deliver value to both customers and the organization.
Productivity is enhanced by effective organization in the office, and flexibility and versatility can maximize work output. Learn how to help people work when, where and how they want.
The November workshop, “Maximize Productivity Safely with Multi-Device Efficiency Anytime, Anywhere,” will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Workshops provide ample time for questions and answers and attendee involvement.
For more information, visit lamoilleeconomy.org, or reach out at 802-888-5640 or info@lamoilleeconomy.org.
