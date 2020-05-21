Green Mountain Transit is handing off several of its routes to another transportation provider, Rural Community Transit.

Beginning in July, passengers of Green Mountain Transit’s US2 Commuter, Route 100 Commuter, Morrisville Loop and Morrisville Shopping Shuttle will shift to Rural Community Transit.

In March, Green Mountain Transit held a round of virtual public meetings to discuss its efforts to overhaul its bus system and be more efficient. These changes are among the results.

While Green Mountain Transit has run the local bus system, Rural Community Transit is highly familiar with transportation in Lamoille County; it has been the paratransit provider.

Both agencies expect a smooth transition.

Rural Community Transit “is excited to assume operations of these routes and continue GMT’s great service to passengers,” said Nick D’agostino, the executive director. “We’re also excited to bring our fare-free model to Lamoille County and the portion of the US2 Commuter previously operated by GMT.”

Operating the buses fare-free is important to Rural Community Transit. Increasing accessibility, ridership and awareness of public transportation are all factors that contributed to the decision.

For updates as July nears: ridegmt.com and riderct.org.

