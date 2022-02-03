Since it started in 1975, Buffalo Mountain Food Co-op in Hardwick has a history of growth and change.
As a local community owned institution, it has moved twice to meet evolving needs while also responding to a continually changing grocery business. It is now getting ready to move again, as it purchases the Hardwick Village Market and combines the two stores into a bigger community owned grocery store.
The relocation will provide better accessibility and parking, and will keep the Village Market open and serving the community with a merged inventory of conventional, local and organic foods.
The relocation plan gives Vermonters the opportunity to make loans as part of the Coop’s overall financing.
“We are giving member-owners a chance to support our move and help us start a new chapter —one that benefits Hardwick shoppers, local food producers and our staff,” Emily Hershberger, general manager, said.
The co-op will be raising $500,000 in interest-yielding loans that will be used to purchase, renovate and move into the new store in 2022.
“These community loan programs are widely used by food co-ops all over the country,” Ben Sandel, a consultant who works on these programs with cooperatives across the U.S., said. “Member and community financing is great for people who want to keep their money close to home and working in something they believe in.”
For more information, contact Lydia Parker at 802-522-8068.
(0) comments
