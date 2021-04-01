Stephen Gothard is the new executive director of the Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville.
Gothard joined the gallery in 2019 and has made a significant contribution, applying his education and marketing experience in support of achieving and maintaining the gallery’s mission.
He received a master’s in art history from Purchase College SUNY in Purchase, N.Y., and previously served as a board member of the Arts Council of the Northern Adirondacks.
He replaces Mickey Myers, who leaves the position after 15 years. Under her leadership, the gallery is now home to over 200 active members and has expanded educational offerings that include workshops, concerts and progressive partnerships with other organizations to promote the enjoyment of and participation in the arts.
As director emerita, Myers will focus on representing the gallery and exploring and executing special projects.
According to Julie Brown, gallery board president, “Mickey’s innovations and vision have been critical to our current stature and success in the art community. The board joins me in congratulating Stephen on his new and most important assignment and looks forward to working closely with him as we move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.