The Belvidere Selectboard is looking for Belvidere residents interested in serving on an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) advisory committee to help decide how to spend the town’s $109,000 in federal funds.
The seven-person committee will be composed of four members of the Planning Commission and three residents.
Interested residents who are registered voters should send their name, address, phone number, email, the days and times they are available, a brief statement detailing their interest, and a list of any special qualifications to arpabelvidere@gmail.com.
The deadline is Friday, Sept. 9.
