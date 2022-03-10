Terri Edgerley of Underhill has just passed her broker’s license exam.
She has worked at Beeman Real Estate in Lamoille County for several years and has been selling real estate in the area for over 15 years. She had 34 real estate transactions in 2021 and is hoping for an even better year in 2022.
More at beemanrealestate.com.
