Tammy L. Cox is the new branch manager at Union Bank’s Jeffersonville office.
“Tammy has a wealth of banking experience and knows our customers inside and out,” David Silverman, president and CEO, said. “Not only has she worked with Union Bank for 27 years, but she has been with us in Jeffersonville for virtually her entire tenure.”
Tammy was hired as a part-time teller in 1995 at Union Bank’s branch in Johnson. Two years later she took a full-time position in Jeffersonville. She is a graduate of Lamoille Valley High School and Johnson State College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in professional writing.
Cox lives in Jeffersonville and is active in the community. She is involved with fundraising for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network and participates in the annual LACiNg up for Cancer walk, which will be held June 25 in Morrisville.
In her spare time, she enjoys making jewelry and spending time with her granddaughters.
