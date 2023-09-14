Hilary Kapusta of Morristown is the new social change advocate at AWARE, Inc., whose mission is to promote a violence-free community.
The position will help broaden the Hardwick-based group’s reach for prevention, advocacy and support for people of all genders, lifestyles and ethnicities who have experienced domestic, sexual and dating violence and stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.