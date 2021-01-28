Tommy Elwood is the new shop foreman at Alpine SnowGuards in Morrisville.
Elwood will continue to oversee the shipping and receiving department, in addition to his new responsibilities overseeing all production activities.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tommy for eight years now. This is an exciting transition that will benefit both the company and our employees,” said Elwood’s supervisor, Crystal Fletcher, who added that his existing staff relationships will make for an easy transition.
When he began at Alpine SnowGuards, Elwood worked in the shipping department picking, packing and shipping orders, while expanding his knowledge of snow retention systems and what every system requires to function properly.
After one year, he started to help in production and worked with the computer numerical control machines, fabricating products for several years.
After four years he became shipping and receiving supervisor, and after five years in that role became the company’s shop foreman.
“Anytime we are able to hire within the company, it helps with the camaraderie of the employees,” said Elwood.
