Allison Hooper has been elected chair of the Sterling College board of trustees.
She replaces Peter Chehayl, who held the position since 2017.
Hooper was elected to the board in 2014 and has served as both an at-large member and vice chair. She cofounded Vermont Butter & Cheese Co. (now Vermont Creamery) in 1984, which has won more than 100 awards. As president of the American Cheese Society and the founding president of the Vermont Cheese Council, Hooper has been a voice for and mentor to U.S. cheesemakers.
In 2015, she was named by Food & Wine, Forbes and Fortune magazines as one of the “most innovative women in food and drink.” In 2018 she was named to the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America.
She and her husband, Don, live on a farm in Brookfield, where they raised three sons.
In addition to Hooper, Sterling elected a new vice chair, re-elected its secretary and treasurer, and named three new at-large members.
Sherilyn Peterson is now vice chair of the board. Counsel with Perkins Coie in Seattle, her representation of death row inmates challenging Washington State’s execution protocol forced the state to change its method of execution and earned her recognition as the first civil litigator to receive the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ President’s Award.
She and her husband own a home in Craftsbury Common.
Wendy Koenig, first elected to the board in 2008, remains as secretary, and Eric Becker, now in his ninth year, remains treasurer.
Ellen Falduto, chief information and planning officer at The College of Wooster, Steven Thurston Oliver, associate professor of secondary and higher education at Salem State University, and Jo D. Saffeir, a natural resource consultant based in Maine are the new at-large members.
