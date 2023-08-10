Mountain River School

Mountain River School, under construction in 2019, welcomed students in preschool through eighth grade for their first day of school Sept. 4 at the school’s new location on Randolph Road in Morrisville.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

Mountain River School, an independent institution with a holistic curriculum rooted in the outdoors, will remain closed this fall following its recent bankruptcy filing in early July.

Despite showing signs of success throughout its seven-year run, with approximately 30 students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade at the end of the past school year and as many as 16 employees two years ago, the nonprofit school voluntarily filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy July 5.

