Mountain River School, an independent institution with a holistic curriculum rooted in the outdoors, will remain closed this fall following its recent bankruptcy filing in early July.
Despite showing signs of success throughout its seven-year run, with approximately 30 students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade at the end of the past school year and as many as 16 employees two years ago, the nonprofit school voluntarily filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy July 5.
Also known as liquidation bankruptcy, Chapter 7 involves selling certain assets to repay as much debt as possible.
The Mountain River School property, located at 2648 Randolph Road, was first listed for sale on Long Shadow Property Investment’s website July 12 for $1,050,000.
On July 15, a motion for relief was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Vermont listing Mountain River School as a party. According to court documents, the school signed a lease agreement for its current location on Randolph Road in July 2022.
But the school defaulted on the lease after not paying rent since January and showed no intention to continue with the lease.
The school’s attorney, Michael Fisher of Fisher Law Offices, said in an email that Mountain River School will not reopen after its debts are discharged and the case is closed.
Representatives for the school declined to comment further.
Co-founded in 2015 by Kary Bennett and Rebecca LaScolea on Mountain Road in Stowe, the independent school championed a holistic curriculum, integrating the standardized core subjects of math, science and literature alongside emotional and physical wellness practices like yoga and meditation with the goal of its students developing transversally.
Taryn Noelle, the school’s former theater director, said Mountain River School offered a “very organic approach” with its communication and teaching styles.
“There’s a lot of care and conscientious behavior toward how students respond,” Noelle said. “But it felt like a very caring, gentle approach to education and behavior.”
After four years in Stowe, Mountain River School moved to Morrisville to expand, constructing two new buildings. As of 2019, most of the school’s students lived in Lamoille County, with a handful from Washington County.
First joining the school in 2019, Noelle worked at Mountain River School for a semester, but remained in touch with the school and returned last winter to work with the students once a week.
“I did hear back in the winter that things were paring down, so I guess while I’m so sad and surprised for them, I can’t say I’m a thousand percent shocked because I’ve heard things like class sizes and offerings were discontinuing even in like March and April,” Noelle said.
In 2021, the Cato Institute reported that over 130 private schools in the United States closed due to the pandemic’s economic impact. These closed private schools had an average tuition of $7,066, less than half the cost of the $14,891 per public school pupil. The closed private schools’ tuition ranged from free to $26,367.
As of 2017, Mountain River School’s tuition was $9,900 per student, with discounts for siblings.
According to the school’s most recent IRS 990 filing from the 2021-2022 fiscal year, its total revenue for 2022 was $670,205. However, the school’s expenses exceeded its income that year resulting in a $11,454 deficit.
Though the exact reason for Mountain River School’s closing remains unclear, various factors may have contributed to the decision.
“I think coming out of COVID-19 there are so many ways students need to learn, and I think not having this option is totally unfortunate,” Noelle said.
Regarding the school’s former students, Lamoille South Superintendent Ryan Heraty said that he doesn’t have the exact count of how many students are still left after the school’s closure. However, he did confirm that a few students have transferred to the Lamoille South School District.
“Overall, we have a very positive relationship with private schools in the area and parents will make decisions based on the particular needs of their child or family,” Heraty said. “We often see students enroll in our schools from private and nontraditional environments and we welcome and support those students who typically thrive in our schools.”
