Catherine Kalkstein is the new director of Central Vermont Adult Basic Education, the literacy organization that serves Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties.
Kalkstein has over 20 years of experience in non-profit leadership, most recently as executive director of the Washington County Diversion Program and director of the Vermont Women’s Fund.
Her hiring comes after the retirement of Carol Shults-Perkins, who was with Central Vermont Adult Basic Education for over 50 years, and in a leadership role for over 45 years.
“I’m honored to be a part of this amazing learning community,” Kalkstein said. “Over the years I have witnessed the positive transformations that came with adult education and literacy. I have seen lives change for the better and am humbled to be a part of this amazing work.”
Kalkstein started her job July 5.
