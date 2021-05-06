Facebook Live Storytime
Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on the library Facebook page. A picture book read-a-loud, songs, rhymes, puppets and other visual literacy activities, followed by a fun craft project. Recommended for ages 2-5, but open to all. If you miss the live storytime, you can view it later. May 11: “Food (For Eat What You Want Day).”
Outdoor Story Time!
Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. In the library’s backyard for big books, songs, puppets, and other fun early literacy activities, followed by a craft instruction. Take home a themed craft kit afterward. Masks and social distancing required. In case of bad weather, storytime will be held live at 10:30 on Facebook. May 18: “Out for a Walk”; and May 25: “Things That Go.”
People of Epic Narration Teen Creative Group
Youth ages 12-18 who enjoy writing fiction, poetry, fan fiction, nonfiction, song lyrics and more are invited to participate in fun, imaginative writing activities and share and receive feedback on original writing, Thursday, May 6, 3 p.m. Contact youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for information and the link. Beginning in June, P.E.N. will meet in person outside the library in good weather.
Teen Advisory Board
TAB is open to teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in the library, even during COVID. Meet outside the library on Thursday, May 20, 3 p.m. Meets on Zoom in case of bad weather.
For more information about upcoming programs, email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org.
