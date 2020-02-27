State Rep. David Yacovone, D-Morristown, was recognized with Recovery Vermont’s 2020 Legislative Champion Award at Recovery Day at the Statehouse on Feb. 12.
In front of a large crowd at the Pavilion Auditorium, Peter Mallary from the Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery enumerated Yacovone’s long list of professional accomplishments and roles over a 40-plus-year career in health and human services.
North Central Vermont Recovery Center director Daniel Franklin, who oversees the recovery center located in Morrisville that serves the Lamoille Valley, said Yacovone’s service reverberates in communities throughout Vermont.
“Dave’s whole career has always been serving others. Throughout his career and volunteer capacity in state and local government, he has helped people in need to fight poverty, illness, and addiction. He helped to secure funding to establish the first two recovery centers in Vermont.” Franklin said.