Rep. Dave Yacovone is receiving a lifetime achievement award from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.
“For nearly 45 years Dave Yacovone has made it his business to help others, especially the most vulnerable among us, our children and older Vermonters,” said Prevent Child Abuse Vermont Executive Director Linda Johnson, in announcing the group’s first-ever lifetime achievement award.
Yacovone, a Morrisville resident, serves in the Vermont House of Representatives in the Lamoille-Washington district. The Democrat represents the towns of Morrisville, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury.
“I am humbled and honored that Prevent Child Abuse Vermont would recognize the work I have done to be of service. I hope I can do more,” said Yacovone.
His career started after graduation from Johnson State College when he went to work in Morrisville helping disadvantaged Vermonters secure employment. He became the chief counselor of the Barre Champlain Valley Work and Training Programs before returning to Morrisville to work at Copley Hospital as personnel director. Over the next 20 years he worked in health care as a nursing home administrator, including eight years at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
After an earlier stint service in the House, he was appointed commissioner of the Department of Aging and Disabilities, implementing “Shift the Balance” legislation, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars being redirected from institutional care to home and community based services.
Yacovone worked as an administrator within the Agency of Human Services for many years, overseeing a number of programs including planning, refugee resettlement, personnel, information technology and budgeting, before being appointed commissioner for the Vermont Department for Children and Families, (DCF) where he oversaw a department with 1,000 employees and a $400 million budget.
Dave returned to human services after leaving DCF for several years before retiring from state service in 2016, when he returned to the Vermont Legislature where he has served on the House Appropriations Committee for the last four years.
Over the span of Dave’s eight-year legislative career he has been recognized for his outstanding legislative service by eight different organizations.
