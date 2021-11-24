Do you smoke cigarettes? Chew tobacco? Vape nicotine? Are you ready to quit?
Free upcoming workshops are designed to help people quit and stay quit. Participants meet once a week for four weeks with free nicotine replacement available.
In-person workshops begin on the first Thursday of every month at North Central Vermont Recovery Center, 275 Brooklyn St., Suite 2, Morristown, 3-4 p.m.
For more information about these in-person workshops, as well as monthly support groups and one-on-one counseling, contact Dawn Palladino at (802) 851-8120. Masks required.
Two upcoming online workshops are also being offered, one starting Thursday, Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m. and a second starting Thursday, Jan. 6, 9-10 a.m.
Both meet weekly for four weeks on Zoom. Visit myhealthyvt.org for more information or register with Rorie Dunphey at roried@protonmail.com or Savannah Droney at sdroney@lamoillehealthpartners.org.
